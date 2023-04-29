"Уводя человека от Божьей идеологии, сатана обращает его в гуманизм, который далее деградирует до уровня материализма, утверждающего что материя есть Бог" - Мун Сон Мён.
When Satan influenced man away from a Godcentered ideology man turned to humanism, which has now further degenerated into the materialism which proclaims that matter is God.
Moon Sun Myung, May 15, 1977
