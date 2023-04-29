Create New Account
Гуманизм
Беседы о Царстве Божьем
Published Yesterday |

"Уводя человека от Божьей идеологии, сатана обращает его в гуманизм, который далее деградирует до уровня материализма, утверждающего что материя есть Бог" - Мун Сон Мён.

When Satan influenced man away from a Godcentered ideology man turned to humanism, which has now further degenerated into the materialism which proclaims that matter is God.

Moon Sun Myung, May 15, 1977

Keywords
humanitywarhumanismwar and peacemoon sun myungleo tolstoy

