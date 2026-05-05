Iran LEGO short: ‘Heavy price to pay’ - latest jab takes swipe at UAE’s pivot toward Israel

‘Heavy price to pay’: LEGO toon’s latest jab takes swipe at UAE’s pivot toward Israel

👉 Iran’s most recent LEGO-style animation has hit out at the UAE’s growing closeness to Israel as tensions mount in the Strait of Hormuz.

🔴 The UAE became the first Arab country in 26 years to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 and has since deepened military cooperation.

🔴 Criticism, however, is not confined to Iran. Analysts say unease is also brewing in Saudi Arabia, which remains suspicious of the Emirati-Israeli partnership.

🔴 Make no mistake: Saudi Arabia's staying mum on the UAE's unilateral OPEC exit says less about approval and more about the deep fractures running through the Gulf.

🔴 Observers warn that any visible Israeli military footprint in the UAE risks further isolating Abu Dhabi from its regional neighbors.

🔴 Recent attacks targeting Emirati financial and energy infrastructure have indicated that aligning with the Israelis comes at a heavy cost.



