Raheem Kassam: THE TRUTH ABOUT UKRAINE | SUNDAY SPECIAL
On the latest Sunday Special edition of Human Events Daily, Jack Posobiec is joined by Raheem Kassam in a deep dive on the tumultuous history of Ukraine. From the Maidan Revolution Coup to the global financial crisis, Poso and Kassam pull zero punches with their in depth analysis of exactly what led to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine. 100 years of blood have paved the way and the fog of war has left countless questions. We answer them all on Human Events Daily with geopolitical analysis that you can’t miss!

