ObamaCare Absent from Election?

With Brian Blase, former Trump health policy advisor

Paragon Health Institute founder

ParagonInstitute.org, @Brian_Blase

After years of fruitless Republican efforts to fundamentally repeal or reform ObamaCare, the conservative movement remains divided on how to free health insurance from smothering government regulation. Too bad, because prior to the Affordable Care Act, most states made credible efforts to cover major medical bills of the uninsurable - those too sick for private underwriting; at this time insurance remained mostly affordable and flexible for those who wanted coverage.

Making all plans cover the sick, ObamaCare resulted in insurers jacking up premiums and narrowing networks that in one study (1) covered only 40% of a local area’s providers. Quality collapsed, patients grew frustrated, and costs continued to rise while America’s health worsened.

With little hope for deregulated insurance, self-thinking families and business owners are leaving the market entirely for superior payment options. So, to retain support for ObamaCare, the government has steadily increased taxpayer subsidies to insurers. Yet former Trump health advisor Blase found massive fraud connected with these expanded subsidies.

Equally bad, Biden’s been trying to smother short-term, ObamaCare alternatives which have been critical to offering at least some competition to ACA plans. Because of the frustration with insurance, millions have turned even to insurance alternatives like Medical Cost Sharing (like the Forbes-featured Sharing-HSA combo promoted at Freedom Hub’s marketplace [2]).

It’s not just the subsidies and regulators that are out of hand. Insurers themselves are colluding with hospitals to hide price transparency and retain their stranglehold on the healthcare behemoth, which is now eating up a fifth of America’s economy.

If Trump wins and conservatives regain congressional power, what health payment changes should they make? Or, what small changes could they even hope to push if the government remains in the hands of ObamaCare (or Medicare-for-all) supporters?

1) https://x.com/TomFitton/status/1830768542200799615

2) https://your-mp.com/your-marketplace/