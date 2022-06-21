Burkina Faso Citizens Demand Russian Troops Come To Boot Out French Troops

Residents of Burkina Faso held a rally demanding the withdrawal of French troops from the country and the entry of Russian troops into the country.

Not so long ago, the same thing happened in Mali. The French are pulling out of Mali. Security issues there are now handled by PMCs Wagner. In fact, according to this scheme, 2 countries have already fallen out of the French neocolonial empire - the CAR and Mali. Burkina Faso may become the third. There are prerequisites for this in Niger, but France will hold on to Niger with its hands and feet, since there are uranium deposits there that are extremely important for the French nuclear industry.

The Cold War is a war on many boards.

Source @AZmilitary1

