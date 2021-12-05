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Africa Escaping Covid: Doctors Baffled, Mystified, Puzzled, by Dr. Suneel Dhand
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50 views • December 05, 2021
Africa Escaping Covid: Doctors Baffled, Mystified, Puzzled. Their recommendation? "Vaccinate" everyone as soon as possible. Of course. Highly vaxxed Europe makes up 29% of the global Covid death toll. The highly vaxxed Americas make up 46% of the global Covid death toll. Africa, with a vax rate of "less than 6%" makes up 3% of the global Covid death toll. Unbelievable how utterly ignorant and narrow-minded the global medical community remains.
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