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Real Covid Treatment: Dr. Stella Defies Medical Cabal
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90 views • December 23, 2021
The powers that be are in an absolute frenzy to impose vaccination on the public, and that means they are desperate to close off access to other treatments like Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. Doctor Stella Immanuel is here to explain how you can get more supplies of those drugs going into the new year. She joins us.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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