Hunter Biden's FBI MOLE Tipped him off on investigations into his Chinese business peddling scheme

Hunter Biden used a MOLE inside the FBI named “One Eye” to TIP him off on investigations into his Chinese business peddling scheme

Barr's DOJ had this information in 2019 so WHY wasnt Hunter investigated, arrested or publicly smeared like they do Trump #TwoTieredJusticeSystem

You know this "mole" did other things to aide #BidenCrimeFamily & the degenerate son #BidenInfluencePeddlingOperation

#LockThemAllUp