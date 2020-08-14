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FriAug`4th20_NutriMedVideoRadioShows_WellnessAnswersFiringLine_FORD_L3WartimePOTUS_SPRING_VacnChipID
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3 views • August 14, 2020
Hour One Firing Line Wellness Protocols FREE Starters Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD
Hour Two Greg Ford MI MD L3 Terror War POTUS Wartime President Coming Soon
Hour Three John W Spring Utility Patent Soon SAFE Oral COVID19 Vaccine, First Line of Defense No Sickness or DEATH Worldwide if Used by People
Hour Two Greg Ford MI MD L3 Terror War POTUS Wartime President Coming Soon
Hour Three John W Spring Utility Patent Soon SAFE Oral COVID19 Vaccine, First Line of Defense No Sickness or DEATH Worldwide if Used by People
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