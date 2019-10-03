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How to Get Rid of Bad Breath Fast | Home Remedies For Bad Breath
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Quick Treatment, Fast Result
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200 views • October 03, 2019
How to Get Rid of Bad Breath Fast|Home Remedies For Bad Breath.

Bad breath (halitosis) is problem to the many people all over the world.

There are many causes of bad breath, such as: dry mouth, smoking, improper brushing, certain diet etc.

Fennel:
Very effective in reducing halitosis conditions, fennel makes your breath fresh. Chew on a few fennel seeds to freshen your breath naturally.

Cinnamon:
Cinnamon is an powerful anti-bacterial agent that kill off the bad breath causing bacteria.
Chew a cinnamon stick or stir it into your tea to get rid of bad breath.
Alternatively, you can boil one teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a cup of water and gurgle with it to get rid bad breath.


Lemon Juice:
Another effective home remedy to prevent bad breath is lemon juice. Gurgle with lemon juice to prevent bad breath.

Mint Leaves:
Another effective home remedy to stop bad breath is mint leaves. You can munch on a few fresh mint leaves or take a cup of mint tea.

Apple Cider Vinegar:
Gurgling Apple cider vinegar mixed with warm water is also fights against the bacteria causing bad breath.
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