© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Get Rid of Bad Breath Fast | Home Remedies For Bad Breath
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
200 views • October 03, 2019
How to Get Rid of Bad Breath Fast|Home Remedies For Bad Breath.
Bad breath (halitosis) is problem to the many people all over the world.
There are many causes of bad breath, such as: dry mouth, smoking, improper brushing, certain diet etc.
Fennel:
Very effective in reducing halitosis conditions, fennel makes your breath fresh. Chew on a few fennel seeds to freshen your breath naturally.
Cinnamon:
Cinnamon is an powerful anti-bacterial agent that kill off the bad breath causing bacteria.
Chew a cinnamon stick or stir it into your tea to get rid of bad breath.
Alternatively, you can boil one teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a cup of water and gurgle with it to get rid bad breath.
Lemon Juice:
Another effective home remedy to prevent bad breath is lemon juice. Gurgle with lemon juice to prevent bad breath.
Mint Leaves:
Another effective home remedy to stop bad breath is mint leaves. You can munch on a few fresh mint leaves or take a cup of mint tea.
Apple Cider Vinegar:
Gurgling Apple cider vinegar mixed with warm water is also fights against the bacteria causing bad breath.
Bad breath (halitosis) is problem to the many people all over the world.
There are many causes of bad breath, such as: dry mouth, smoking, improper brushing, certain diet etc.
Fennel:
Very effective in reducing halitosis conditions, fennel makes your breath fresh. Chew on a few fennel seeds to freshen your breath naturally.
Cinnamon:
Cinnamon is an powerful anti-bacterial agent that kill off the bad breath causing bacteria.
Chew a cinnamon stick or stir it into your tea to get rid of bad breath.
Alternatively, you can boil one teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a cup of water and gurgle with it to get rid bad breath.
Lemon Juice:
Another effective home remedy to prevent bad breath is lemon juice. Gurgle with lemon juice to prevent bad breath.
Mint Leaves:
Another effective home remedy to stop bad breath is mint leaves. You can munch on a few fresh mint leaves or take a cup of mint tea.
Apple Cider Vinegar:
Gurgling Apple cider vinegar mixed with warm water is also fights against the bacteria causing bad breath.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.