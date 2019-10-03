How to Get Rid of Bad Breath Fast|Home Remedies For Bad Breath.



Bad breath (halitosis) is problem to the many people all over the world.



There are many causes of bad breath, such as: dry mouth, smoking, improper brushing, certain diet etc.



Fennel:

Very effective in reducing halitosis conditions, fennel makes your breath fresh. Chew on a few fennel seeds to freshen your breath naturally.



Cinnamon:

Cinnamon is an powerful anti-bacterial agent that kill off the bad breath causing bacteria.

Chew a cinnamon stick or stir it into your tea to get rid of bad breath.

Alternatively, you can boil one teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a cup of water and gurgle with it to get rid bad breath.





Lemon Juice:

Another effective home remedy to prevent bad breath is lemon juice. Gurgle with lemon juice to prevent bad breath.



Mint Leaves:

Another effective home remedy to stop bad breath is mint leaves. You can munch on a few fresh mint leaves or take a cup of mint tea.



Apple Cider Vinegar:

Gurgling Apple cider vinegar mixed with warm water is also fights against the bacteria causing bad breath.