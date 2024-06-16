2 Corinthians 10:3-5; Ephesians 6:10-13 Strategic Warfare pt1 Preparing for Battle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew teaching on Dealing with Spiritual Warfare from 2 Corinthians 10:3-5; Ephesians 6:10-13
We will be looking at Preparing for the Battle.
We need to Understand what is Warfare, Who our enemy is, and How do we fight in this battle?
We will take a brief look at common strongholds.
