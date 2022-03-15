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Undeniable Facts: There are 25-30 U.S.-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine, 300 Worldwide - Tulsi Gabbard
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23 views • March 15, 2022
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By Zach Heilman March 13, 2022
The Biden administration and Democrats are entirely focused on the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin continues his invasion. At the White House, Joe Biden has not only placed heavy sanctions on Russia, but he also announced $13.6 billion in aid for the Ukrainians in the latest spending bill. While the Biden administration might act like they are fighting for democracy, they are also being incredibly silent on the alleged secret biolabs that the United States helped fund in Ukraine.
Following the news that the U.S. government was funding Biolabs in Ukraine, the Biden administration went on the defense, claiming it was false and nothing more than Russian propaganda. But at the same time, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told Senator Marco Rubio, “Ukraine has biological research facilities which, in fact, we’re now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how we can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.”
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxdcmd-undeniable-facts-there-are-25-30-u.s-funded-biolabs-in-ukraine-300-worldwid.html
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
By Zach Heilman March 13, 2022
The Biden administration and Democrats are entirely focused on the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin continues his invasion. At the White House, Joe Biden has not only placed heavy sanctions on Russia, but he also announced $13.6 billion in aid for the Ukrainians in the latest spending bill. While the Biden administration might act like they are fighting for democracy, they are also being incredibly silent on the alleged secret biolabs that the United States helped fund in Ukraine.
Following the news that the U.S. government was funding Biolabs in Ukraine, the Biden administration went on the defense, claiming it was false and nothing more than Russian propaganda. But at the same time, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told Senator Marco Rubio, “Ukraine has biological research facilities which, in fact, we’re now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how we can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.”
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxdcmd-undeniable-facts-there-are-25-30-u.s-funded-biolabs-in-ukraine-300-worldwid.html
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