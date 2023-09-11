HAWAII - On Sunday afternoon, Kilauea volcano in Hawaii's summit crater rekindled its eruption, spewing forth fountains. This renewed activity followed a prolonged period of heightened seismic events.
Consequently, the U.S. Geological Survey heightened the volcano's alert status to a warning level, while the aviation color code was raised to red to assess potential eruption-related hazards. Fortunately, authorities confirmed that there was no imminent threat to communities downstream.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the eruption's commencement at 3:15 p.m. on that same Sunday
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.