HAWAII - On Sunday afternoon, Kilauea volcano in Hawaii's summit crater rekindled its eruption, spewing forth fountains. This renewed activity followed a prolonged period of heightened seismic events.





Consequently, the U.S. Geological Survey heightened the volcano's alert status to a warning level, while the aviation color code was raised to red to assess potential eruption-related hazards. Fortunately, authorities confirmed that there was no imminent threat to communities downstream.





The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the eruption's commencement at 3:15 p.m. on that same Sunday