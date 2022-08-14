Christians Are NOT the Problem!

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Robert Breaker
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about what a TRUE CHRISTIAN is, and how they are NOT a threat to anyone, and how they are NOT the problem. Rather, Christianity is the answer for all the world's problems!
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