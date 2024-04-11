Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brighteon Broadcast News, April 11, 2024 – END Israel’s illegal occupation and restore FREEDOM to the Palestinian people
channel image
Health Ranger Report
44158 Subscribers
12289 views
Published 21 hours ago

- Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says the moon is made of "gasses" and that might make it difficult to live there

- Flashback to Rep. Hank Johnson who thought too many people on Guam would make the island tip over and sink

- We are ruled by affirmative action morons who couldn't pass a high school science exam

- US drones turn out to be total crap in #Ukraine, and China-made drones are the ones that actually work

- Video of young Israeli children physically assaulting two female Christian missionaries

- Indoctrination of HATE begins very early in #Zionism

- #IDF is weak and has been defeated by #Hamas

- Imminent missile strike from #Iran is expected, and Israel can only blame themselves

- #Israel proves it cannot coexist with other nations and ethnicities

- Original UN charter for Israel was fraudulent - the UN can't give away land owned by somebody else

- Israeli colonization should end, and the land restored to #Palestine

- Full interview with Cory Endrulat


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com


🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/


Keywords
mike adamshrrspecial reportbrighteon broadcast news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket