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Wayne Allyn Root: Civil Disobedience is the Way to Defeat Globalist Medical Tyranny
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22 views • October 11, 2021
Wayne Allyn Root: Civil Disobedience is the Way to Defeat Globalist Medical Tyranny
Wayne Allyn Root of https://rootforamerica.com
joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the path of civil disobedience to beat the globalist medical tyranny takeover.
Wayne Allyn Root of https://rootforamerica.com
joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the path of civil disobedience to beat the globalist medical tyranny takeover.
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