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Silent War Ep. 6179: World Investigates US BioLabs. Stealth Gun Control. FBI Whistleblower!
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520 views • March 13, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Russia, China, Brazil, India Call for Investigation Into US Biolabs in Ukraine Representing About Half of the World’s Population.
Putin To Send Fighters From Middle East To Ukraine.
Massive propaganda and media mockups of war coming out of Ukraine, one man went there and found out for himself.
WHO Told Ukraine To Destroy 'High-Threat Pathogens' In Labs To Prevent Disease Spread.
Russia Calls For UN Security Council Meeting Over "Biological Activities" In Ukraine.
Russia sanctions hit physical gold and silver supply.
Creepy Joe Biden Whispers into Microphone About Blowing Up the Russian Stock Market.
Russian Orthodox Priest Celebrates Big Tech’s Boycott Of Russia: “I Never Want To See Women With Mustaches”.
Proposed Maryland Law Could Allow Babies to be Killed within 28 Days of Birth.
Parachuting 3 inch Spiders To Invade East Coast, Study Finds.
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Far-Left ‘Security Guard’ Matthew Dolloff in Shooting Death of Trump Supporter in Denver.
DuckDuckGo now Down-Ranks Conservative Content.
Democrat Spending Bill Contains 'Serious Expansion of Federal Gun Control': Gun Rights Group.
US Consulate In Iraq Hit By "Multiple Missiles", Iran Launch Suspected.
BREAKING: FBI Whistle-Blower Steps Forward to Reveal Secrets on DC Pipe Bombs to Jim Jordan – FBI Is Withholding Information
Two Years After His Death California Authorities Rule Phil Haney’s Death a Suicide – But Friends and Associates Still Have Doubts.
All of this, and more.
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Russia, China, Brazil, India Call for Investigation Into US Biolabs in Ukraine Representing About Half of the World’s Population.
Putin To Send Fighters From Middle East To Ukraine.
Massive propaganda and media mockups of war coming out of Ukraine, one man went there and found out for himself.
WHO Told Ukraine To Destroy 'High-Threat Pathogens' In Labs To Prevent Disease Spread.
Russia Calls For UN Security Council Meeting Over "Biological Activities" In Ukraine.
Russia sanctions hit physical gold and silver supply.
Creepy Joe Biden Whispers into Microphone About Blowing Up the Russian Stock Market.
Russian Orthodox Priest Celebrates Big Tech’s Boycott Of Russia: “I Never Want To See Women With Mustaches”.
Proposed Maryland Law Could Allow Babies to be Killed within 28 Days of Birth.
Parachuting 3 inch Spiders To Invade East Coast, Study Finds.
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Far-Left ‘Security Guard’ Matthew Dolloff in Shooting Death of Trump Supporter in Denver.
DuckDuckGo now Down-Ranks Conservative Content.
Democrat Spending Bill Contains 'Serious Expansion of Federal Gun Control': Gun Rights Group.
US Consulate In Iraq Hit By "Multiple Missiles", Iran Launch Suspected.
BREAKING: FBI Whistle-Blower Steps Forward to Reveal Secrets on DC Pipe Bombs to Jim Jordan – FBI Is Withholding Information
Two Years After His Death California Authorities Rule Phil Haney’s Death a Suicide – But Friends and Associates Still Have Doubts.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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