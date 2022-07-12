Q’s Warning | Unrestricted Truths

What’s happening with the spaceforce? How is cybersecurity being affected?





In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Josh Reid and James Grundvig talk about Q’s latest drop and what it means. Josh and James discuss brainwashing and the left believing they’ve won.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3PkswcL

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!