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ThePatriotNurse: Roll Up Your Sleeve and Show Me Your Papers or ELSE: Real Talk
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362 views • July 28, 2021
Posted 27July2021: Over the past decades, the healthcare industry in the United States has undergone a fundamental and troubling transformation in the quality and core characteristics of healthcare workers. This shift has brought Marxist ideology into healthcare.
“When fascism comes to America, it will not be in brown and black shirts. It will not be with jack-boots. It will be Nike sneakers and Smiley shirts...” - George Carlin
Hospitals, Healthcare, Covid-19, Mandatory Vaccination of Workers, VA,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
“When fascism comes to America, it will not be in brown and black shirts. It will not be with jack-boots. It will be Nike sneakers and Smiley shirts...” - George Carlin
Hospitals, Healthcare, Covid-19, Mandatory Vaccination of Workers, VA,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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