CDS - The Universal Antidote

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This is a long explanation of a chemical used worldwide for so many things with more patents than any other chemical from my research. Chlorine Dioxide is safe and effective and cleverly hidden to keep us unaware of what we can do to cure and prevent "dis-ease" in our bodies. Please share this video with as many as you can.