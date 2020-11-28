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Shark Liver Squalene In The New COVID Vaccine & Gulf War Syndrome Connection
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106 views • November 28, 2020
Developers of the COVID-19 vaccine need an oil commonly found in sharks — which puts the lives of more than half a million sharks at risk. Researchers plan to use a natural oil called squalene to help develop their COVID-19 vaccine, according to Sky News. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me to discuss this and the possible connection to Gulf War Syndrome, plus more!
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