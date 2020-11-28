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Shark Liver Squalene In The New COVID Vaccine & Gulf War Syndrome Connection
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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106 views • November 28, 2020
Developers of the COVID-19 vaccine need an oil commonly found in sharks — which puts the lives of more than half a million sharks at risk. Researchers plan to use a natural oil called squalene to help develop their COVID-19 vaccine, according to Sky News. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me to discuss this and the possible connection to Gulf War Syndrome, plus more!

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vaccinesharkstim brownsons of libertysqualenegulf war syndromecoronaviruscovid-19kate shemirani
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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