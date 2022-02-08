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The World's Most Expensive Country-- Costa Rica.
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50 views • February 08, 2022
What do you think is the worlds most expensive country? Norway, Bermuda, Japan? They might be highest price, but relative to wages of the average person living in the country, Costa Rica is by far the most expensive country on the planet.
what it's like living in the country: http://www.richtrek.com/2021/09/pura-vida-in-san-jose-costa-rica-look.html
#costaRica #expensive #travel
what it's like living in the country: http://www.richtrek.com/2021/09/pura-vida-in-san-jose-costa-rica-look.html
#costaRica #expensive #travel
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