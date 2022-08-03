Episode 81 - Hand's Off Our Kids!

**CRITICALLY IMPORTANT***

SEND A LETTER TO YOUR STATE AG AND DA TO CONVENE A GRAND JURY TO PROSECUTE THE COVID CRIMINALS!!!

GO HERE:

Video: https://rumble.com/v1e3rdd-july-29-2022.html

Letter: https://www.flemingmethod.com/call-for-indictments

Join Jeff and special guest Dr. Sayed Haider to discuss the damaging effects of the hyper-sexualization of our children.

Dr. Syed Haider website: https://drsyedhaider.com

TPR website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com

Killed for Profit series:

https://frankspeech.com/jeff-wagner

High Treason Website: https://www.america1stproductions.com

DONATE TO "HIGH TREASON: YOU DECIDE" DOCUSERIES: https://www.america1stproductions.com

Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf

FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/