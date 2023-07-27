Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - July 25, 2023 - Hot Dogs & Pizza Can Get You Killed - Obama Chef Whacked? The Obama/Clinton Machine in Action?

Tafari Campbell, a former White House sous chef who worked under the Obama administration, was found dead Monday near the Obama family's lakeside Martha's Vineyard estate.
Hunter's "best friend in business," Devon Archer, a Biden family business associate, backed out of his scheduled appearance before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.
According to Fox News, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said Archer canceled his Monday deposition. Archer has been subpoenaed by the committee, but has reportedly canceled three appearances.
-----
-----
-----
