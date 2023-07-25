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Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - July 25, 2023 - Hot Dogs & Pizza Can Get You Killed - Obama Chef Whacked? The Obama/Clinton Machine in Action?
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130 views • July 27, 2023

Tafari Campbell, a former White House sous chef who worked under the Obama administration, was found dead Monday near the Obama family's lakeside Martha's Vineyard estate.

Hunter's "best friend in business," Devon Archer, a Biden family business associate, backed out of his scheduled appearance before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

According to Fox News, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said Archer canceled his Monday deposition. Archer has been subpoenaed by the committee, but has reportedly canceled three appearances.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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