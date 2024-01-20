Germ Theory & Venom - Dr Andrew Kaufman Dr Tom Cowan Dr Monzo and Dr Bryan Ardis with Daniel Kristos on Ba'al Busters (02.21.2023)

Ba’al Busters welcomes Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, and Dr. Bryan Ardis to discuss the topic of Snake Venom, and how it fits in with the scientific method. Dr. Bryan Ardis defers to some “scientific” literature in order to establish his claims about treatments for Covid-19 and Snake Venom poisoning, but if you know Dr. Cowan and Dr. Andy, then you’ll know that they will have a few questions about that. Find out in this detailed discussion about health and “disease!”
Check out Ba’al Busters: https://rumble.com/c/c-1121444
