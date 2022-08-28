Midnight Ride Watch Party: Satan's Plans To Destroy The Covenant

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Original Broadcast of " The Book of Jasher: Satan, Elemental Spirits, and the Sacrifice of Isaac": https://youtu.be/92W7JeIZqXI
The Book of Jasher: Satan, Elemental Spirits, and the Sacrifice of Isaac w/ guest David Carrico on NYSTV Satan's plan to destroy the covenant in the Book of Jasher. How does it line up with scripture?
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