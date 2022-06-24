Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals Mysteries of Life in the Light

VA #83 Creator Reveals Mysteries of Life in the Light Description: What is it like in the light—can we create any experience we want? Can we re-create earthlike dwellings and natural settings? Are there “pearly gates” at the entrance to heaven? Do we both work and have periods of recreation in the light? If our experience of linear time is an illusion, how do light beings experience time? What is the “life review” we have on returning to the light really like? Creator explains how spirits in limbo are helped to recover, how healing of light beings for their traumas while incarnated is being done for the first time, and what it means for our future. Join us! Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/



