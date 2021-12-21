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THESE MAINSTREAM MEDIA DOCTORS ARE LIERS I DONT TRUST THIS DOCTOR AT ALL!
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190 views • December 21, 2021
THIS DOCTOR IS SAYING THE COVID-19 VACCINE IS SAFE FOR YOUR KIDS, HE SAYS THERE HAS BEEN ALOT OF DATA DONE ON THIS AND THE SIDE EFFECTS IN KIDS ARE MILD, I'VE SEEN ALOT OF EVIDENCE AND PROOF TO WHAT THIS PFIZER VACCINE HAS DONE TO MANY KIDS.
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