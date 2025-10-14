Watch what happens when Kurgan has a showdown at the blood clot corral!

Right now I'm going to illustrate to you just how far gone these bamboozled retards actually are. They're out gunned. Out classed. Out informationed at every turn. But they're too conceited, egomaniacal, and prideful to admit it! Bam bam Don. See ya!

Music: Gordon Lightfoot - Sundown

Kurganfest — The Gathering - Spring 2026 Info (tentative location)

Come meet cool friends who aren't retarded. Have some fun! Take a tour through Retardia! Laugh at them with me. Let's go!

My video about this:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/qWQ3HwTrTZFe/

The Arboretum

https://greensborobeautiful.org/gardens/greensboro_arboretum.php

KOA campground nearby

https://koa.com/campgrounds/greensboro/

Fishbones restaurant

https://fishbonesonline.net/menu/

Emma Keys Burgers & Dogs

https://www.emmakeys.com/

Common Grounds coffee shop

https://commongroundsgso.square.site/

https://i.imgur.com/TR1dCjT.mp4

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report