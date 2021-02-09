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THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 2: Destructive Technology
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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42 views • February 09, 2021

God's plan was for mankind to live forever in the Garden of Eden. Lucifer wanted to teach humanity to hate one another, lust for power, and enslave others. As a result, fallen angels taught mankind how to mine, crush, and melt ore for weapons. Satan wanted humans to kill each other on a massive scale and mankind has continually built better weapons, some of which are capable of killing millions.

A massive technology transfer from the spirit world took place in 1947 that changed life as we know it. The goal was to increase knowledge to the point that it could support the future Antichrist control system. Humanity now possesses the technology described in Revelation chapter thirteen.

God's original plan for a peaceful agrarian civilization has been replaced with a hi-tech society that increasingly rejects their Creator in favor of a lifestyle that is centered on wealth, fame, and power. Jesus said we need to work while it is day because night is coming when no one can work.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1789.pdf

RLJ-1789 -- JANUARY 3, 2021

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Keywords
sacramentoresurrection life of jesus churchrljcjohn torellthe origin story of jesusdestructive technologytechnology from the spirit worldillegal tech transferlucifer cheatedweapons developmentbigger and more powerful
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