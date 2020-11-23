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Amyloidosis: The "Wild" Type
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29 views • November 23, 2020
This video is about the type formerly known as "senile." It affects usually men more than women. It is usually diagnosed in those aged 75 and up. There is a way to catch this type early. We talk about that in this video. The symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and recommendations for genetic testing are covered as it has to be properly typed.
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