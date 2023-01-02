Create New Account
Mom says the covid jab turned her daughter into a 17 year old quadriplegic. Unsafe and Defective
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
Jim Crenshaw


January 2, 2023


The lucky ones just die. The unlucky wind up like this. Why did you let her do this mom? She was 17. Look at the bags under her eyes. She is going through hell. She got the jab because she did not want to wear a mask at work any more. Let me guess...minimum wage job?


Listen to how she starts justifying this...she was going to need the jab to get into college. So? Dead people don't need an education. Apparently she is getting better but she is not out of the woods yet and not feeling good she says. Newsflash: She won't ever feel right again mom.

Source: Covid Vax Injuries: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/og4uriLeTfhs/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eKkJoatYT0OM/


healthdaughteradverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinejabshotinoculationinjectionunsafecovidquadriplegic17 years old

