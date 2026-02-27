Walk & Talk - Examining THE Sign

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the first of a new playlist called walk and talk.
In this video I talked about the sign of the end that was spoken of by Jesus and gives a challenge to examine it. Let's says I am wrong about this, what can you loose to at least be aware? Now what if I am right and you ignore it, then the implications are frightening.
In any case please pray for direction as you examine and you'll have the promise of guidance from God himself.