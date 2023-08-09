Vegetables and Plants Could be Hurting Your Gut, Overall Health | Dr. Anthony Chaffee Ep 107









Dr. Anthony Chaffee, MD, explains how all plants have defense mechanisms and those natural defense responses could be hurting your gut, digestion and overall health. One of the leading voices on the Carnivore Diet, Dr. Chaffee joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to ease parents’ guilt on their children not getting enough vegetables.Show more





Dr. Chaffee explains how various cultures around the world have sidestepped cancer, Crohn's Disease, Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis and various other illness by living on an all-animal diet.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





Dr. Anthony Chaffee’s channels:

https://www.instagram.com/anthonychaffeemd/?hl=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzoRyR_nlesKZuOlEjWRXQQ





Vaccine Exemption Forms by State and Immunization Tracking System Opt-Out Links & Resources on https://teryngregson.com/exemptions-by-state





FREE HPV Vaccine Resource Guide! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, stats our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. (Devotionals and recipes coming soon!) https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/





Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA





Show less

CSID: 7c1b9f2a87d3a023









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co