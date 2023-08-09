Create New Account
Vegetables and Plants Could be Hurting Your Gut, Overall Health | Dr. Anthony Chaffee Ep 107
We The Patriots USA
Dr. Anthony Chaffee, MD, explains how all plants have defense mechanisms and those natural defense responses could be hurting your gut, digestion and overall health. One of the leading voices on the Carnivore Diet, Dr. Chaffee joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to ease parents’ guilt on their children not getting enough vegetables.Show more


Dr. Chaffee explains how various cultures around the world have sidestepped cancer, Crohn's Disease, Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis and various other illness by living on an all-animal diet.


The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


