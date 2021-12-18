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L'inventeur du vaccin à ARNm nous passe un message très clair....
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533 views • December 18, 2021
Robert Wallace Malone est un biologiste moléculaire, épidémiologiste, spécialiste des maladies infectieuses. Il a travaillé sur l’ARN messager, et découvert que celui peut pénétrer des cellules humaines et les conduire à produire des protéines, une découverte liée au développement ultérieur des vaccins à ARN....https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Malone
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