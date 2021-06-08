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Muertes por "Vacunacion" COVID19 (Subtitulos Español)
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272 views • June 08, 2021
EN 4 MESES LAS VACUNAS EXPERIMENTALES COVID HAN REPORTADO MAS MUERTES POR VACUNA, QUE TODO EL RESTO DE VACUNAS COMBINADAS EN LOS ÚLTIMOS 20 AÑOS.
Audiencia del comité del senado de Texas sobre asuntos estatales con datos oficiales de VAERS y del CDC.
Solo se suele reportar alrededor del 1% de lo que realmente ocurre.
Vacunas anteriores con 53 muertes causadas por la Vacuna ya fueron retiradas del mercado.
¿Las experimentales de Covid son las mas letales de la historia y se siguen utilizando?
Audiencia del comité del senado de Texas sobre asuntos estatales con datos oficiales de VAERS y del CDC.
Solo se suele reportar alrededor del 1% de lo que realmente ocurre.
Vacunas anteriores con 53 muertes causadas por la Vacuna ya fueron retiradas del mercado.
¿Las experimentales de Covid son las mas letales de la historia y se siguen utilizando?
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