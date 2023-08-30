Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html





Join My NBMI Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emeramide





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





What Is NBMI? (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2)





I am excited to share a potent, effective toxic heavy metal chelating substance called NBMI (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2).





In this video, I fully educate you on NBMI, what it is used for, and so much more so you can fully understand this chelator and why it may be something you should consider buying and ingesting.





If you are unaware of NBMI, I highly recommend you watch this video from start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno