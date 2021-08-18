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Cannabis Jimmy reports Half a Million Deaths after getting the jab in the US alone. Let's start the trials for the health tyranny criminals !
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512 views • August 18, 2021
The thumbnail picture is Yours Truly in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, where we lived on and off over a 15 year period. I didn't realize until I watched this video that Rainer Fuellmich was living in Northern California and was running an 18 member law firm. Wow that is impressive. He is now leading the pack to get the trials started similar to the Nuremberg trials, but customized for the covid crimes. If Mike and Rainer agree on the 500,000 deaths so far, it makes sense to me. That is a lot of people. And that is just in the US. When you include Europe, oh my God.
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