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Dr. Andrew Wakefield: Vaccines Revealed | Big Pharma's Orwellian Agenda
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110 views • September 17, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Vaccines Revealed
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNTt_RTY22kct_Ky7DcLPZQ
Original title: V-Revealed 2020 Update: Ep 9
https://vrevealed.com/trailer/
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNTt_RTY22kct_Ky7DcLPZQ
Original title: V-Revealed 2020 Update: Ep 9
https://vrevealed.com/trailer/
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