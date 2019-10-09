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'Blitzchung' suspended by Activision Blizzard over Hong Kong support
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23 views • October 09, 2019
Hearthstone player Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai was suspended for one year by Activision Blizzard over his 'liberate Hong Kong' comment. Activision also rescinded $10,000 of Chung's tournament winnings. FOX Business' Susan Li discusses how China continues to censor global speech.
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