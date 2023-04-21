Dr. Jane Ruby





Apr 21, 2023





The government is switching it up, instead of threatening you to take the shots now they're coursing with the proverbial carrot, D authorizing the first round in order to authorize a second round. Dr. Jane explains it all





Malone Lawsuit – Legal Defense Fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

Beat Shedding, Allergens: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Code RUBY for 10% off/free shipping)

FRESH SAFE WATER: https://airwaterhealing.com/ (Code RUBY for 10 % off/free shipping)

Dr. Jane Merch!! https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/listing/dr-jane-was-right

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/





My direct mail address to my office, for checks to my legal defense fund, if you are not comfortable with online donations: Dr. Jane Ruby, 4371 Northlake Blvd, Suite 188, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jj0ck-coffee-chat-the-carrot-vs-the-stick.html