Session 6 - Courts, Codes, Statutes, Contracts

Learn about how codes and statutes are not "laws" and how they are associated with contracts and language. Learn how codes and statutes apply only to corporations and how this is related to the Birth Certificate all caps name and contracting. Learn what the 3 areas of jurisdiction are. Learn the difference between public "law" and public "policy". Learn about the UCC. Learn how are all caps name via the Birth Certificate is how the corporate governments get us all to contract with them
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.