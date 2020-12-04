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SACHA STONE ~ The Insane Cycle Luciferian Global Control & The Mind & Soul Trap [Age Of Truth TV]
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81 views • December 04, 2020
SACHA STONE, the relentless freedom fighter, entrepreneur, peace activist, public speaker and founder of the organisations Humanitad, New Earth Project and The International Tribunal For Natural Justice is joining AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Lucas Alexander for this powerful, intense, dynamic, enlightening and controversial interview and conversation, about some of the most eye-opening topics in the field of truth research and information on global conspiracies.
SELECTED TOPICS:
- YOU CAN CHOOSE TO AWAKEN!
- You can be SOVEREIGN of yourself, your life and take your own
power back.
- The Luciferian Cabal.
- Illuminati and The New World Order.
- Spirituality and The Source of the universe.
- Archons, Demons, Jinns - THE CONTROLLING MIND PARASITES.
- What Happens When We Die - The fake white light, soul-harvesting
reincarnation recycling death trap.
- 5G APOCOLYPSE. Smart Grid around Earth. A.I. (Artificial
Intelligence).
- The MATRIX holonomic holographic illusory 3D simulation reality we
live in.
- Donald Trump! Who is he and why is he President? Working for the
good or the bad?
- Climate Change.
- International Tribunal For Natural Justice.
- The New Earth Project, New Earth Haven in Bali.
- Humanitad and it´s goals for the future.
- SATURN & SATANISM.
- ALIENS - REPTILIANS.
.........all this and much more in this Age Of Truth TV interview with Sacha Stone, by investigative reporter Lucas Alexander.
SACHA STONE BIOGRAPHY from © www.sachastone.com:
Former rock musician and artist Sacha Stone grew up in Rhodesia-Zimbabwe throughout the war for independence.
He established Humanitad in 1999. After conducting a five year diplomatic campaign he engaged Humanitad upon both the NGO and IGO playing fields as an outspoken advocate of human rights and natural justice.
He has instigated peace initiatives and education programs, and has lobbied against human-rights abuses in different parts of the globe and continues to prosecute for the protection of breakthrough innovators, scientists and doctors.
Sacha founded New Earth Project (New Earth Nation), the worlds most integrated movement promulgating sustainable, sovereign and self-determining communities. It operates as a universal trust engaging micro-nations by Treaty and exists outside of fictitious enclosures dreamt up by self-serving corporation-governments and institutions.
He is also founder of the ITNJ International Tribunal for Natural Justice, which launched under multilateral observership in June 2015 via a ceremonial seating and ratification ceremony at Westminster Central Hall in London on the 800th anniversary of the signing of Magna Carta. This new planetary court is committed to the dispensation of natural justice and adherence to the rule-of-law.
The ITNJ launched the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking & Child Sex Abuse at Westminster Central Hall in London in Spring 2018. The Commission continues to hear witness testimonies from survivors and expert witnesses from around the globe via on-line virtual court seatings. It will issue a formal Commission Report in 2019 for the edification of the public-at-large as well as governments, policing agencies and the military intelligence community (all of which are variously complicit in the crimes against humanity via compartmentalised elements within their own institutions).
Sacha is an activist, public speaker, publisher, writer and film-maker.
_________________________
Filmed on 18th July 2019
at the Age Of Truth TV studios
Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to London, England.
For more on Sacha Stone, Humanitad, New Earth Project, International Tribunal For Natural Justice visit websites:
SACHA STONE
www.sachastone.com
HUMANITAD
www.humanitad.org
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
SELECTED TOPICS:
- YOU CAN CHOOSE TO AWAKEN!
- You can be SOVEREIGN of yourself, your life and take your own
power back.
- The Luciferian Cabal.
- Illuminati and The New World Order.
- Spirituality and The Source of the universe.
- Archons, Demons, Jinns - THE CONTROLLING MIND PARASITES.
- What Happens When We Die - The fake white light, soul-harvesting
reincarnation recycling death trap.
- 5G APOCOLYPSE. Smart Grid around Earth. A.I. (Artificial
Intelligence).
- The MATRIX holonomic holographic illusory 3D simulation reality we
live in.
- Donald Trump! Who is he and why is he President? Working for the
good or the bad?
- Climate Change.
- International Tribunal For Natural Justice.
- The New Earth Project, New Earth Haven in Bali.
- Humanitad and it´s goals for the future.
- SATURN & SATANISM.
- ALIENS - REPTILIANS.
.........all this and much more in this Age Of Truth TV interview with Sacha Stone, by investigative reporter Lucas Alexander.
SACHA STONE BIOGRAPHY from © www.sachastone.com:
Former rock musician and artist Sacha Stone grew up in Rhodesia-Zimbabwe throughout the war for independence.
He established Humanitad in 1999. After conducting a five year diplomatic campaign he engaged Humanitad upon both the NGO and IGO playing fields as an outspoken advocate of human rights and natural justice.
He has instigated peace initiatives and education programs, and has lobbied against human-rights abuses in different parts of the globe and continues to prosecute for the protection of breakthrough innovators, scientists and doctors.
Sacha founded New Earth Project (New Earth Nation), the worlds most integrated movement promulgating sustainable, sovereign and self-determining communities. It operates as a universal trust engaging micro-nations by Treaty and exists outside of fictitious enclosures dreamt up by self-serving corporation-governments and institutions.
He is also founder of the ITNJ International Tribunal for Natural Justice, which launched under multilateral observership in June 2015 via a ceremonial seating and ratification ceremony at Westminster Central Hall in London on the 800th anniversary of the signing of Magna Carta. This new planetary court is committed to the dispensation of natural justice and adherence to the rule-of-law.
The ITNJ launched the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking & Child Sex Abuse at Westminster Central Hall in London in Spring 2018. The Commission continues to hear witness testimonies from survivors and expert witnesses from around the globe via on-line virtual court seatings. It will issue a formal Commission Report in 2019 for the edification of the public-at-large as well as governments, policing agencies and the military intelligence community (all of which are variously complicit in the crimes against humanity via compartmentalised elements within their own institutions).
Sacha is an activist, public speaker, publisher, writer and film-maker.
_________________________
Filmed on 18th July 2019
at the Age Of Truth TV studios
Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to London, England.
For more on Sacha Stone, Humanitad, New Earth Project, International Tribunal For Natural Justice visit websites:
SACHA STONE
www.sachastone.com
HUMANITAD
www.humanitad.org
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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