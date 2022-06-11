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99% Of The American People Are Deficient In Minerals - United States Senate Document #264
https://nopcbsnews.com/99-of-the-american-people-are-deficient-in-minerals---united-states-senate-document-264
*As far back as 1936, the 74th Congress stated that, “99% of the American people are deficient in minerals, and a marked deficiency in any one of the more important minerals actually results in disease,” in a well publicized report entitled Document 264 from the Department of Agriculture. June 1936...[PDF] - United States Senate Document #264. Full Version. "MODERN MIRACLE MEN". Presented by Rex Beach, June 1936. United States GPO.
*Nobel Laureate, Dr Linus Pauling once stated, "You can trace every sickness, every disease and every ailment to a mineral deficiency."
United States Senate Document #264
https://cdn.sare.org/wp-content/uploads/.../united-states-senate-document-264.pdf