PCR Test Fraud. False Positive PCR Test Explained. Dr. Rashid Buttar

Complete Fraud: "If you amplify it enough, everyone tests positive!"
If you amplify something enough, every person you test is going to show that aspect [positive test result]. ~ Dr. Rashid Buttar
MIRRORED from: https://odysee.com/@drpepemazcorro:7/Dr-Rashid-Buttar-PCR-testing:7
More Dr. Buttar at https://rumble.com/c/DrBCriticalConcepts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.