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BEYOND Bravo-7
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164 views • February 10, 2020
The sequel to CALLING OUT Bravo-7.
The cover-up of 9/11, and how this was and continues to be achieved, is probably the most revealing aspect of 9/11, providing the greatest indication we have of how our World actually operates.
In Beyond Bravo-7 we look at why 9/11 really happened, examining how propagandized we are in the West, and where real power sits to enable such pervasive manipulation.
Support Firefighters for 9-11 Truth via - www.ff911Truth.org
The cover-up of 9/11, and how this was and continues to be achieved, is probably the most revealing aspect of 9/11, providing the greatest indication we have of how our World actually operates.
In Beyond Bravo-7 we look at why 9/11 really happened, examining how propagandized we are in the West, and where real power sits to enable such pervasive manipulation.
Support Firefighters for 9-11 Truth via - www.ff911Truth.org
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