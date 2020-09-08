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Worldwide Censorship, Human Rights Violations, and Paedophilia Legal??? A Better Tommorow
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10 views • September 08, 2020
WE WERE CENSORED AGAIN! Apparently, we are not the only ones. In Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Turkey, and Venezuela, journalists and others have been arrested and detained for reporting on or expressing opinions about COVID-19 on social media.
Human rights activists are outraged with the Trinidadian Government for deporting Venezuelan refuges refugees back to the human rights and humanitarian emergency that they were fleeing, in the middle of a pandemic. Many feel it is an outrageous violation of the obligations that Trinidad and Tobago has committed to under international law.
If this new California Bill is signed into law, a 24-year-old could have sexual relations with a 15-year-old child without being required to register as a sex offender.
Finally, In June six Black Trans women were found dead within a nine day period, and at the end of July two Black trans women became the 20th and 21st, trans women murdered this year.
What is going on, and how are we to find balance in this world?
Human rights activists are outraged with the Trinidadian Government for deporting Venezuelan refuges refugees back to the human rights and humanitarian emergency that they were fleeing, in the middle of a pandemic. Many feel it is an outrageous violation of the obligations that Trinidad and Tobago has committed to under international law.
If this new California Bill is signed into law, a 24-year-old could have sexual relations with a 15-year-old child without being required to register as a sex offender.
Finally, In June six Black Trans women were found dead within a nine day period, and at the end of July two Black trans women became the 20th and 21st, trans women murdered this year.
What is going on, and how are we to find balance in this world?
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