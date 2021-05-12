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Ashtar’s Call to Lightworkers ~ Live Q&A May 19, 2021 @ 8pm EDT
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32 views • May 12, 2021
Join our Live Q&A with Ashtar & the Galactic Federation of Light to:
• Explore the many facets of Lightworkers’ roles • Access your power as a Lightworker • Weave a better vision for tomorrow
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 @ 8:00 pm Eastern US & CA
For more info & to sign up go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events
• Explore the many facets of Lightworkers’ roles • Access your power as a Lightworker • Weave a better vision for tomorrow
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 @ 8:00 pm Eastern US & CA
For more info & to sign up go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events
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