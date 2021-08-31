Global Nightmare: UN Announces Plan to Forcibly Inject The World Population Every Six Months – Forever! – FULL SHOW 8/30/21

Like a flock of satanic parrots, world leaders have joined the WHO in announcing a global medical tyranny to enforce the genetic takeover - via frakenshots - of our bodies. Alex Jones presents video footage of the chief health officer of New South Wales, Australia, Kerry Chant, proclaiming that, "we need to get used to being vaccinated with COVID vaccines for the future," as Biden and Fauci discuss requiring COVID booster shots every 5 months in the United States. Also, Dr. Li-Meng Yan joins Alex Jones live via Skype to call out the evil strategies of biowarfare and misinformation campaigns launched by the Chinese Communist Party as she continues to expose China from her position as a former research insider. Gerald Celente hosts the fourth and final hour of the Alex Jones Show, and he breaks down how mandatory vaccine passports divide the citizenry and are reminiscent of techniques used to isolate Jewish people in Nazi Germany.



Vitamin Mineral Fusion is back in stock! Save 33% RIGHT NOW!