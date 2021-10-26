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Virginia patriots issue stark warning: forced COVID shots are an assault on the rights of Americans
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160 views • October 26, 2021
Ordinary American citizens of all ages are gathering around the nation to speak out and combat the unconstitutional COVID mandates. LifeSite’s Jim Hale attended one rally in Marshall, VA and spoke with several patriots who are standing for freedom.
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